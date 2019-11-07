Hawaii’s Toby Misech makes Bellator return in December against UFC veteran Erik Perez

After a short notice fight against former Bellator bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas back in February, Hilo native Toby Misech will return to the Bellator cage this December at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.
Misech, 31, will take on Erik Perez who is making his promotional debut after recently fighting in Combate Americas. Misech was supposed to fight at Bellator Dublin back in September before his opponent, Brian Moore, pulled out due to injury. Perez went 6-2 in the UFC from 2012-16.
The fight is set to take place at Bellator’s “Salute the Troops” card that is in partnership with the USO to put on a free night of fights for the men and women of the armed services.
Misech fought fellow Hawaii native Edward Thommes in last year’s inaugural Bellator Hawaii event, winning by third round TKO.
Following the December 20th card, Bellator will also put on a card the next day headlined by Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, who will fight contender Kate Jackson in the main event.