Hawaii’s teen ‘prodigy’ Victoria Lee makes pro debut Friday morning with ONE Championship

On the fast track to making her professional debut, Hawaii’s Victoria Lee won’t have to wait long to realize her life long dream as the 16 year old will open the card of ONE Championship’s Fists of Fury on Friday morning.

The younger sister of ONE MMA champions Angela and Christian Lee will face Sunisa “Thunderstorm” Srisen (4-1) in Singpaore.

Victoria, who is nicknamed “The Prodigy”, is a multiple time Pankration Junior World Champion and the reigning Hawaii High School Athletics Association 117-pound state wresting champion will make her professional debut one year before brother Christian did and two years before Angela.

“I think that all of those experienced has helped me to lead up to where I am today. That experience is really going to help me stepping into my pro debut because just as big as it is in my pro debut it’s just another competition,” Lee told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “It really helps me to know that I can trust in my training and that I’m in a great gym and that I’ll be ready when I step into the cage.”

Angela made her ONE debut at 18 years of age and was a World Champion at the age of 20, still holding the atomweight championship as she takes a break for competing in anticipation of the birth of her first child.

Christian began his pro journey at 17 and currently at the age of 22 he is the reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion and is set to defend the gold again at ONE On TNT II in April against Timofey Nastyukhin.

Victoria’s progress in the sport can be credited to training with the world champions on a daily basis under the watch of United MMA head trainer, their father Ken Lee.

Understandably, Victoria admits that she has heard many question the decision to start her professional career at the young age of 16, but says that she is confident that she is ready and that her family would not put her in the spot that she is in if there was not fully prepared to take that next step.

“I would say that I trust in my team and my family who are the ones who matter to me. To let me know that I’m ready to take this next step and compete professionally.”

Lee and Srisen will open ONE’s Fists of Fury card at 2:30am HST on Friday morning. The event will be available via the ONE App.

“This is such a big moment for me and as my family has told me all along the way, to just enjoy the entire process and that’s what I’m doing.”