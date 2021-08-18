Hawaii’s Team Central of O’ahu finishes second at American Legion 19u World Series in North Carolina

Hawaii’s Team Central ended their run at the American League 19u World Series in North Carolina on Wednesday with a 6-1 loss to Idaho Falls, Idaho in the championship game.

The squad from Central O’ahu was appearing in the club’s fifth American Legion World Series and made their first appearance in the title game after beating Iowa 9-1 in the semfinals on Tuesday.

Idaho Falls, who scored all six runs in the fifth inning, entered the tournament as the defending champions having won the title in 2019. There was no tournament held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In defeat, Micah Zeller drove in the only run for the islanders, going 1-for-2 with a single.

Team Central earned their spot into the World Series by capturing the west regional championship.

2021 marked as the 10th Anniversary of the American Legion World Series.

Current major league baseball players who participated in American Legion Baseball include Kris Bryant, Madison Bumgarner, Jacob deGrom, Sean Doolittle, Joey Gallo, Bryce Harper, Albert Pujols and Corey Seager. More than 80 former American Legion Baseball players have been enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. For a complete list of alumni, click here.