Following this past weekend’s breakout performance at Bellator 295, Hawaii’s Sumiko Inaba climbed four spots to fifth in the latest Bellator MMA rankings.

The Maui native improved to 6-0 in her career with a unanimous decision victory over former title contender Veta Arteaga at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu this past Saturday.

The No. 5 ranking is the highest in her career.

Following the victory, Inaba told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that she would like to fight a total of three times in 2023.

Fellow Hawaii native, former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane also moved up in the rankings as she went from third to second following a split decision win over Kana Watanabe. Macfalane also moved to fifth in the women’s pound-for-pound list.

'This could be the last time if I don't get my arm raised' – #Hawaii's Ilima-Lei Macfarlane acknowledges that she could have walked away at #Bellator295 but following a split decision win 'the title could be next' https://t.co/iVnObMgUhm @c_shimabuku 🤙 @ilimanator @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/vCJInwwQkN — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) April 23, 2023

It’s expected that Macfarlane will next fight for the 125-pound title against current champion and former training partner Liz Carmouche.

Despite victories by featherweight Kai Kamaka III and lightweight Yancy Medeiros at Bellator 295, neither appeared in the latest Bellator MMA rankings.

