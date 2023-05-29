University of Hawaii second baseman Stone Miyao was named the Big West Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

Miyao, a junior from Waiakea, gave the Rainbow Warriors a memorable end to the season with a walk-off home run against UC Santa Barbara on Senior Night on Saturday.

Miyao hit two home runs over the weekend, good for his first two home runs of the season. Overall, he went 6-for-12 with five runs and four RBI as the Rainbow Warriors swept the Gauchos.

Hawaii ended its 2023 campaign at 29-20 overall and 18-12 in Big West Conference play, finishing three games back of conference champion UC San Diego. However, because the Tritons are in Year 3 of a four-year NCAA transition period, they are ineligible to play in the NCAA Tournament. Cal State Fullerton at 20-10 won the league’s automatic bid instead of UCSD.