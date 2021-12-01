Hawaii’s starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro announces that he is leaving the program, enters transfer portal

Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (12) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 45-27. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Two days after being named the Mountain West Conference offensive player of the week, University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has announced his intentions to leave the program and enter the transfer portal.

Cordeiro made the announcement on social media on Wednesday morning.

Cordeiro, a junior from Honolulu, O’ahu, accounted for 409 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in this past Saturday’s victory at Wyoming as UH reclaimed possession of the Paniolo Trophy. The Saint Louis School alum threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 14 times for a team-high 86 yards and another score. In the game, Cordeiro became the first player in UH history to surpass both 6,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a career.

Since arriving at the program, Cordeiro has started games in all four seasons since 2018. He has played in 36 total games having totaled 6,167 passing yards with 45 touchdowns. As a rusher he has added 1,083 yards and 13 touchdowns.