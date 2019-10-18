Hawaii’s Stan Sheriff Center will celebrate 25th Anniversary on Sunday with Wahine Volleyball

When the 22nd-ranked University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team hits the court on Sunday against UC Davis, The Stan Sheriff Center will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary.

Sunday, marks as just a day before the original opener date of Oct. 21, 1994.

Originally named the Special Events Arena, it was soon renamed after the man who lobbied for its construction–former UH athletics director Stan Sheriff.

The SSC has served as the home of the UH men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s volleyball teams since 1994 and it has hosted a number of other memorable events in its 25-year history.

The first ever event held in the SSC was a women’s volleyball match between the Rainbow Wahine and San Jose State on October 21, 1994. Both head coach Robyn Ah Mow and associate coach Angelica Ljungqvist played in that inaugural game. Since that game, the women’s volleyball team has had 14 sellouts in the 10,300-seat arena.

The men’s basketball team won 24 straight home games between 2001 and 2003, the longest streak for the program in the SSC and just two short of the school record. Meanwhile, the women’s basketball team hosted the program’s first-ever postseason game in the arena in 2001.

The SSC is also home of the men’s and women’s volleyball teams. The two teams have smashed nearly every attendance record since playing at the SSC en route to six NCAA Championship appearances (women, 1996, 2000, ’02 and ’03; and men, 1995 and 1996). UH’s impressive fan support has lured both the 1997 men’s and the 1999 women’s NCAA volleyball championships before the arena housed the 2004 Men’s Volleyball NCAA Championships. The SSC can hold 10,300 fans, which makes it the largest facility in the Big West Conference.

The SSC also plays host to many non-UH events. High school state championships and musical concerts are regularly held at the UH arena. The Los Angeles Lakers have conducted several preseason camps at the SSC. National television audiences tuned-in to see NBA and WNBA stars suit up for Team USA in a stop before the 2000 Summer Olympics. The SSC even drew the attention of international audiences as host of the 1998 Miss Universe Pageant.

In the spring of 2006, USA gymnastics hosted the Pacific Alliance Championships at the Stan Sheriff Center. Teams from Australia, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the United States competed in the three-day event.

The SSC is one of the most visible buildings on the UH campus. The arena stands 113-feet tall and is capped by an aluminum dome. The two concourse levels combined cover a total of 187,000 square feet. Kauahikaua and Chun of Honolulu and Heery Architects of Atlanta designed the SSC.

The dome roof of the SSC is designed to hold over 100,000 pounds of scoreboard, speakers, catwalks, divider drapes, and a 104-foot by 130-foot rigging grid. The catwalk itself can support nearly 145,000 pounds of light- and sound-rigging equipment.

In 1998, the SSC saw its first phase of renovations. The renovations included four home locker rooms, three visitor locker rooms, an official’s locker room, a player lounge and rest area, a full-size training facility, equipment and laundry room, three hospitality rooms, three classrooms, an interview room, and a teaching lab.

A new state-of-the-art scoreboard was built in 2011. The board, which cost approximately $2 million has a main LED scoreboard with four HD-quality video boards, which features live game action, replays, statistics, and promotional activities. There is also an upper panel and lower ring on the scoreboard, which features Corporate Partner brands and messages, as well as fan information.

Most recently in 2014, the upper and lower concourse walkways were resurfaced and work on the SSC’s dome was completed. In the summer of 2015 the hardwood court of the arena was also resurfaced.

The SSC is also home to the new Edwin S.N. Wong Hospitality Suite, named after longtime supporter, the late Ed Wong. The Alexander C. Waterhouse Physiology, Research and Training Facility is housed on the ground-floor level of the SSC. Over 400 student-athletes train in the 10,000-square-foot weight training and conditioning center. The facility was named after Alec Waterhouse, who is described as the “Patron Saint” of UH football.

Rich Sheriff, the youngest son of Stan, has been managing the SSC since its opening and is assisted by Russ Gima and Rico Nakashima. Students provide a vital work- force in the arena with more than two dozen employed for the operation of various events.

RAINBOW WAHINE VOLLEYBALL – WEEKEND PREVIEW:

MATCH #18

TEAMS: No. 22 Hawai’i (14-3, 4-2 Big West) vs. UC Riverside (5-12, 1-5 Big West)

DATE: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

SITE: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, O’ahu

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i holds a 25-0 record over the Highlanders. Last season, UH defeated UC Riverside at home (9/29/18) in three sets, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17 and on the road in a sweep (10/19/18), 25-16, 25-17, 25-22.

MATCH #19

TEAMS: No. 22 Hawai’i (14-3, 4-2 Big West) vs. UC Davis (12-7, 4-2 Big West)

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

TIME: 5:00 p.m. HT

SITE: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, O’ahu

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i leads UC Davis 13-1 all-time. Last season, UH swept UC Davis to open conference play (9/21/18), 25-189, 25-21, 26-24 on the road. In Honolulu, UH defeated the Aggies in four sets on Senior Night (11/16/18), 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14.