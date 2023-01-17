One day after being selected as the Big West Player of the Week, University of Hawai‘i outside hitter Spyros Chakas was honored as the AVCA National Player of the Week.

Chakas, was sensational in the two-time defending national champions season opening two match series sweep of Ball State, having averaged 5.13 kills per set for the series while putting down a combined 41 kills. The junior outside hitter from Greece also hit .485 which ranks ninth nationally.

The award is Chakas’ first of his career and first by a Rainbow Warrior this season. Last season, two Rainbow Warriors earned the national weekly award – Jakob Thelle and Dimitrios Mouchlias.

The top-ranked Rainbow Warriors return to the court on Wednesday for the first of two matches against Saint Francis at SimpliFi Arena.