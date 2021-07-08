Hawaii’s Spike and Serve wins USA Volleyball Boys Junior National Championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hawaii’s Spike and Serve won the USA Volleyball Boys Junior 17U National Championship in Kansas City, Mo. on Wednesday.

The team won the national title with a two-set sweep over Elite Boys Adi 17Lime, a club team based in Ocala, Fla.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The title is Spike and Serve’s ninth national championship.

“It’s crazy the way sports is a microcosm of life. This team experienced a ton of adversity coming up to this tournament,” head coach Rick Tune told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “We started Day 1 with three matches against a nationally ranked  and went 1-2 in the pool. We were on life support on Day 1. … Four teams make it out of the pool and we were No. 4 so I just kept telling the boys, ‘Guys, we’re a better team than this, we know it, we just gotta keep believing.’ I don’t know if they believed it at that point. … They just kept grinding, they just kept battling and it showed who they are, who this group has always been. It’s just a great story about resilience and overcoming the odds. We had one of the smallest teams in the tournament. One of my good friends who’s a college coach always said, ‘It’s not how big you are, it’s how great you are.’ And I think we just showed that size definitely has its place, but it never beats skill.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories