Hawaii-based Spike and Serve won the 18U USA Volleyball Boys national championship on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Spike and Serve edged Arizona’s Aspire 18 Thor 2-1 in the championship match.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

This year’s group that won the 18U championship also won the 17U championship last year, which is the first time a team from Hawaii won the 17U and 18U titles in consecutive years.

Punahou senior and soon-to-be USC freshman Riley Haine was named the Most Outstanding Player.

The team was coached by Rick Tune, who has also led Punahou to nine consecutive HHSAA Division I championships, a streak that remains active. Tune’s son, Aidan, was an impact player on both the Punahou and Spike and Serve 18U championship teams. He is headed to Pepperdine University this fall.