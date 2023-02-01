Hawaii’s Seth Moniz and Ezekiel Lau secured opening round heat victories at the World Surf League’s season starting Billabong Pro Pipeline on the North Shore of O’ahu.
Moniz, the event’s reigning runner-up defeated Italo Ferreira and Hawaii’s surfer Imaikalani deVault with a two wave total of 8.50.
Lau, got past Jack Robinson and Jadson Andre with a score of 8.54.
Fellow Hawaii surfers Ian Gentil and Barron Mamiya advanced into the round of 32 by surviving the elimination round, while John John Florence earned his spot based on his 10.00 point total in the opening round.
Josh Moniz and deVault were the only two Hawaii surfers eliminated.
Surf permitting, the opening round of the women’s division is on deck. The next call will be Thursday, February 2 at 7:45 a.m. HST for a possible 8:00 a.m. start.
|Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Opening Round Results:
HEAT 1: Miguel Pupo (BRA) 12.50 DEF. Nat Young (USA) 10.17, Ian Gentil (HAW) 6.94
HEAT 2: Joao Chianca (BRA) 12.83 DEF. Jake Marshall (USA) 10.70, Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 1.00
HEAT 3: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 6.20 DEF. Liam O’Brien (AUS) 6.06, Kolohe Andino (USA) 4.30
HEAT 4: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 8.54 DEF. Jack Robinson (AUS) 8.50, Jadson Andre (BRA) 0.23
HEAT 5: Seth Moniz (HAW) 8.50 DEF. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 5.20, Imaikalani deVault (HAW) 2.04
HEAT 6: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 6.00 DEF. Jackson Baker (AUS) 5.93, Joshua Moniz (HAW) 1.50
HEAT 7: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 9.84 DEF. Barron Mamiya (HAW) 9.33, Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 9.10
HEAT 8: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 10.44 DEF. Kelly Slater (USA) 8.60, Carlos Munoz (CRC) 0.50
HEAT 9: Jordy Smith (RSA) 10.66 DEF. Connor O’Leary (AUS) 9.27, Maxime Huscenot (FRA) 1.96
HEAT 10: Rio Waida (INA) 9.16 DEF. Samuel Pupo (BRA) 6.50, Matthew McGillivray (RSA) 6.46
HEAT 11: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 9.57 DEF. Callum Robson (AUS) 7.90, Yago Dora (BRA) 2.13
HEAT 12: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 10.84 DEF. John John Florence (HAW) 10.00, Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 1.60
Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Elimination Round Results:
HEAT 1: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 11.03 DEF. Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 9.03, Joshua Moniz (HAW) 8.87
HEAT 2: Yago Dora (BRA) 13.43 DEF. Maxime Huscenot (FRA) 8.27, Imaikalani deVault (HAW) 4.33
HEAT 3: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 7.60 DEF. Carlos Munoz (CRC) 7.14, Matthew McGillivray (RSA) 6.93
HEAT 4: Kolohe Andino (USA) 9.43 DEF. Ian Gentil (HAW) 8.13, Jadson Andre (BRA) 4.87
Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Round of 32 Matchups:
HEAT 1: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Ian Gentil (HAW)
HEAT 2: Jordy Smith (RSA) vs. Nat Young (USA)
HEAT 3: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)
HEAT 4: Callum Robson (AUS) vs. Jackson Baker (AUS)
HEAT 5: Ethan Ewing (AUS) vs. Liam O’Brien (AUS)
HEAT 6: Seth Moniz (HAW) vs. Barron Mamiya (HAW)
HEAT 7: Caio Ibelli (BRA) vs. Ezekiel Lau (HAW)
HEAT 8: Samuel Pupo (BRA) vs. Ryan Callinan (AUS)
HEAT 9: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Carlos Munoz (CRC)
HEAT 10: Yago Dora (BRA) vs. Kelly Slater (USA)
HEAT 11: Connor O’Leary (AUS) vs. Rio Waida (INA)
HEAT 12: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Joao Chianca (BRA)
HEAT 13: Jack Robinson (AUS) vs. Michael Rodrigues (BRA)
HEAT 14: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Jake Marshall (USA)
HEAT 15: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Kolohe Andino (USA)
HEAT 16: Miguel Pupo (BRA) vs. Maxime Huscenot (FRA)
Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Opening Round Matchups:
HEAT 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs. Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Teresa Bonvalot (POR)
HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) vs. Alyssa Spencer (USA)
HEAT 3: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Macy Callaghan (AUS) vs. Moana Jones Wong (HAW)
HEAT 4: Brisa Hennessy (CRC) vs. Isabella Nichols (AUS) vs. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)
HEAT 5: Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Gabriela Bryan (HAW) vs. Caitlin Simmers (USA)
HEAT 6: Courtney Conlogue (USA) vs. Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Molly Picklum (AUS)
More information available at WorldSurfLeague.com.