Hawaii’s Seth Moniz and Ezekiel Lau secured opening round heat victories at the World Surf League’s season starting Billabong Pro Pipeline on the North Shore of O’ahu.

Moniz, the event’s reigning runner-up defeated Italo Ferreira and Hawaii’s surfer Imaikalani deVault with a two wave total of 8.50.

Lau, got past Jack Robinson and Jadson Andre with a score of 8.54.

Fellow Hawaii surfers Ian Gentil and Barron Mamiya advanced into the round of 32 by surviving the elimination round, while John John Florence earned his spot based on his 10.00 point total in the opening round.

Josh Moniz and deVault were the only two Hawaii surfers eliminated.

Surf permitting, the opening round of the women’s division is on deck. The next call will be Thursday, February 2 at 7:45 a.m. HST for a possible 8:00 a.m. start.

HALEIWA, HI – February 1, 2023: Ezekiel Lau pictured at the 2023 Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Round 1 at The Banzai Pipeline in Haleiwa, HI on February 1, 2023. Credit: Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch