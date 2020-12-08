Hawaii’s Samuta Avea opts out of 2020-2021 college basketball season

University of Hawaii senior swingman Samuta Avea has opted out of the 2020-2021 season, per a statement released by the Rainbow Warrior basketball team on Monday night.

Avea, the lone scholarship player from Hawaii on the roster, averaged 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as a junior last season.

Avea signed with Hawaii as a senior out of Kahuku High School. He started all 25 games he played in at small forward during the 2019-2020 season and was expected to take on that role again in the upcoming season.

The 2020-2021 college basketball season is underway nationwide, but neither the UH men’s or women’s teams have played or announced any nonconference games. Both programs are scheduled to begin Big West Conference play on Dec. 28.