Hawai’i’s Saint Louis to play in 2019 GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

It appears that the Saints will continue marching in 2019 as KHON2 has been told the Saint Louis football team intends to play in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in December.

The Crusaders won their fourth consecutive state championship this past weekend by beating Kahuku 45-6 in the HHSAA Open Division Title Game on Friday night at Aloha Stadium. Saint Louis President Glenn Medeiros and other school officials confirmed that the contest against the Red Raiders would not be the final game for the Crusaders in 2019 after all.

Medeiros also told KHON2 that the deal is likely to finalized by the end of the day Monday.

It is expected that the Crusaders would be paired up against Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. However, that has not been finalized because the Raiders are set to face Edgewater High School on Dec. 14 in Florida’s state championship game. It is unclear at this time whether Edgewater would face Saint Louis instead if it were to beat St. Thomas Aquinas.

The games are scheduled for Dec. 20 and 21. It’s anticipated that the game featuring Saint Louis would take place on December 21 in Las Vegas.

During a telephone call on Sunday night, Crusaders head coach Cal Lee acknowledged that a deal was in the works and likely to be finalized early this week.

According to the Bowl Series website, GEICO is returning for the fourth consecutive year as title sponsor of the State Champions Bowl Series. The unique event allows high school football champions from different states to play against each other in postseason bowl games televised on ESPNU.

“The GEICO State Champions Bowl Series allows ESPN to continue to showcase high school sports on a national stage, said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director of college and high school sports programming. “This event, created by Paragon Marketing Group, is a great way to highlight the next generation of college student-athletes during our month-long commitment to bowl season.”

Dating back to 2016, Saint Louis has won 38 consecutive games. The Crusaders were invited to last year’s GEICO State Champions Bowl Series but ultimately declined.

