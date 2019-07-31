Hawaii’s Ryan Dela Cruz looks to fulfill ‘Destiny’ as two weight class champion this weekend

If you ask Hawaii’s Ryan Dela Cruz, it’s his destiny to be a double-champ for his hometown organization, and this week he will have a chance to realize that dream in the main event of Destiny MMA’s ‘Last Man Standing’ card at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

Dela Cruz, who is the reigning Destiny MMA featherweight champion, will move up in weight class to face California’s Sergio Quinones for the lightweight title.

“It means a lot. Just like everybody else, to me it’s just been my goal to be the champion in different weight class divisions, and this Saturday I’ll be stepping up in weight class to get the lightweight world title, and I’m just going to go out there and give it all that I have,” Dela Cruz told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“You represent your hometown. This is where I’m at, this is where I’m from, and I represent everybody. Whatever I have, whatever I achieve, everybody achieves. That’s what I believe in,” added Dela Cruz.

The Radford graduate, who is 10-6 in his career, is coming off of back-to-back victories which includes a December win over Spencer Higa on the undercard of Ilima-Lei Macfarlane’s Bellator card in Honolulu.

According to Dela Cruz, it’s the journey that has gotten him to his recent title run that makes him most confident. Not since 2015 has he been able to secure consecutive victories, but with the constant battle with adversity that led him to significant wins over the likes of Zach Zane and Jason Gray who have appeared in Dana White’s UFC Contender Series and the King of the Cage organization respectively.

“All the things, the ups and downs, it makes me a better fighter. I’ve been down many times and I keep picking myself back up and keep pushing, and this is where I’m at today. I feel like it means so much when you go down and pick yourself back up.”

Quinones, is no stranger to Hawaii as the 32 year old, two years younger than his opponent made a successful debut in the 50th state with a win over De La Cruz’s Hawaii Elite MMA training partner Brandon Pieper via first round submission in the Trinity Kings promotion I September of last year.

“I know what to expect. He’s tough and he’s going to try and take me down, but I’m going to stuff all of his attempts, and do what I do best. I can’t wait. All the hard work will pay off,” said Dela Cruz.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s card, for more information visit DESTINY MMA

Weigh-ins on Friday at Dave & Buster’s Honolulu is open to the public and will be held at 11:00am.

DESTINY Promotions LLC. presents:

“LAST MAN STANDING”

Date: Aug.3rd 2019

Location: Blaisdell Arena

Doors Open: 5:30pm

Fights Start: 6:00pm

•

Main Event:

Ryan Dela Cruz vs Sergio Quinones- Pro MMA World Title Bout

Co-Main:

Chris Cisneros vs Jonathan Parsons-170lbs Pro MMA World Title Bout

Main Card:

Brandon Pieper vs Kerry Lattimer-155lbs Pro MMA Bout

Zaxton Kamaka vs Scotty Hao-155lbs Pro MMA Interim-State Title Bout

Travis Beyer vs Petey Vital-145lbs Pro MMA Bout

Pierre Daguzan vs Bill Takeuchi-130lbs Pro MMA Bout

Al Savea Vs Michael Cardona-205lbs Pro MMA Bout

Zach Winters vs Wilbur Alvarez-135lbs Pro MMA Bout

•

Undercard:

Swayne Lunasco vs PJ Miranda-135lbs Amateur MMA Title Bout

Donn Kelvin Dela Cruz vs Machi Cooper-125lbs Amateur MMA Title Bout

Kobe Leong vs Tj Manijo-125lbs Amateur MMA Bout

Preliminaries:

Abijah Meheula vs Andru Davis-Henry-145lbs Amateur MMA Bout

Nate Yoshimura vs Carl Nohea Rollins-125lbs Amateur MMA Bout

Christian Tajiri vs Joe Manuia-125lbs Amateur MMA Bout

Ronald Marmullakaj vs Nohili Kahepuu-175lbs Amateur MMA Bout

Ross Wu vs CJ Kahepuu-155lbs Amateur MMA Bout

Keone Chang vs Evan Quezon-135lbs Amateur MMA Bout