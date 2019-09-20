Hawaii’s Rojesterman Farris II extended invite to January’s Hula Bowl at Aloha Stadium

University of Hawaii cornerback Rojesterman Farris II has been extended an invite to play in the return of the Hula Bowl this January.

Farris, is the first player invited as announced by executive director Rich Miano on Thursday.

Named honorable mention all-Mountain West, the Florida native layed in all 14 games in 2018, starting 13 at cornerback, leading the team with 11 pass breakups.

The #HulaBowl is back! Appreciate @richmiano38 extending the first invite to our guy @RoeeDoee_4. It’s a grand experience. pic.twitter.com/xlGdeLqvuV — Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) September 20, 2019

Last month it was revealed that after an 11-year hiatus, the Kai vs. ‘Aina Hula Bowl would return to Aloha Stadium. The game will be held on January 25th or 26th depending on completion of negotiations for the game’s television rights.

The Hula Bowl, which was a premier collegiate all-star game held annually in Hawaii from 1947 to 2008.

According to Miano, the game will feature between 50-55 players, providing players an opportunity to practice and play before NFL scouts.