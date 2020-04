Hawaii defensive back Rojesterman Farris in action against Washington during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, former University of Hawaii defensive back Rojesterman Farris has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Farris will sign with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

During his UH career, Farris was a three-year starter at cornerback and joined the Rainbow Warriors out of Coral Springs Charter High School in Coral Springs, Fla. He was also a two-time All-Mountain West Honorable Mention selection.