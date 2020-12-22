Hawaii’s Rigoberto Sanchez makes return after surgery to remove cancerous tumor

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez (8) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Less than three weeks after having surgery to have a cancerous tumor removed, University of Hawaii alum and Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez returned to action in a 27-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

It was an emotional return for Sanchez, who punted twice for a total of 91 yards and also resumed his kickoff and holding duties for the team.

The Colts were also lifted by Punahou’s DeForest Buckner, who continued his stellar season with four total tackles, three sacks, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. Despite his menacing season at defensive tackle, Buckner was a notable Pro Bowl snub when the teams were released on Monday.

Both the Colts and the Tennessee Titans are tied atop the AFC South standings at 10-4 with two games remaining. The Colts finish out the regular season with games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Titans have the Green Bay Packers and Texans.

Here are how other players on 2020 NFL rosters with Hawaii ties performed during Week 15 of the season:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu had five tackles (two solo) in a 27-17 upset loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was ruled inactive in a 41-33 win over the 49ers.

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars (Saint Louis): Correa did not play for personal reasons and was placed on the team’s exempt/left squad list in advance of a 40-14 loss to the Ravens.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn was 2-for-2 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points in a 27-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was active but did not record any statistics in a 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill was active but did not record any statistics in a 22-12 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. A reception he made on special teams was called back due to a penalty.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard in a 33-26 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota took the field for his 2020 debut in relief of an injured Derek Carr, completing 17 of his 28 passes for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran the ball nine times for a game-high 88 yards and a touchdown. But the Raiders lost 30-27 in overtime, with their playoff hopes taking a big blow.

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna): Mata’afa had six tackles (two solo) in a 33-27 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti did not play in a 48-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard in a 33-26 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa rushed for two scores while completing 20 of his 26 passes for 145 yards and an interception in a 22-12 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, bringing the Dolphins one step closer to a playoff berth.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai had four tackles (one solo) in a 46-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Injured reserve

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Trevor Davis, receiver, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii)

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Miami Dolphins (University of Hawaii): After getting waived by the Kansas City Chiefs, Kemp signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback, Detroit Lions (Pearl City): Ta’amu was signed to the Lions’ practice squad on Wednesday.

Manti Te’o, linebacker, Chicago Bears (Punahou)

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)