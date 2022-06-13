Hawaii’s Rico Garcia made his return to Major League Baseball on Monday.

The Saint Louis graduate and former Hawaii Pacific University pitcher was added to the Orioles MLB roster as a replacement player for their series in Toronto with outfielder Anthony Santander and lefty Keegan Akin placed on the restricted list.

Garcia, who spent 2021 recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery entered Baltimore’s 11-1 loss to the Blue Jays in the seventh inning, trailing 10-1 and worked two innings allowing one run on two hits with a strikeout of Bradly Zimmer.

The lone run he surrendered was on an eighth inning home run to all-star Vladamir Guerrero Jr.

Garcia, who last appeared at the MLB level in 2020 with the Giants reached 96 mph on his fastball and has enjoyed a sensation season to this point in the minor leagues. Across three levels the 28 year old appeared in 10 games, striking out 29 batters in 18.2 IP with just seven walks while posting a 1.93 ERA with nine of his ten appearances coming as a reliever.