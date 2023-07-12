Hawaii’s Rico Garcia finds a new home with the Washington Nationals’ organization.

The former All-Conference pitcher from Hawaii Pacific University became a free agent over the All-Star break after declining an outright assignment from the Oakland Athletics.

On Wednesday, the Nationals finalized a deal with the 29-year-old, setting the stage for his journey back to the big leagues, which begins at Triple-A Rochester.

This marks as the Saint Louis gradate’s fifth team in five years, an odyssey for which the Hawaii native remains nothing but grateful.

“Just being able to recognize that I’m still able to play – it may not be glamorous, not sticking with one team, not basking in fame – but there’s one thing they can’t take away from me, and that’s my love for the game,” Garcia told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “Regardless of where I am, I want to keep playing and pursuing the dream as long as I can. I’ve been blessed that different teams have given me opportunities and allowed me to give it my all.”

'I’ve been blessed that different teams have given me opportunities' – #Hawaii’s Rico Garcia is still 'living the dream' after landing with Washington Nationals, his fifth organization in the last five seasons https://t.co/7G3svXMBEo #MLBHawaii @HPUSharks @StLouisHawaii 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/9QYneG0z2r — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 13, 2023

In 2023, Garcia delivered 8 2/3 innings as a relief pitcher for Oakland prior to being designated for assignment. Despite the brief tenure, he showcased his ability by striking out six, albeit allowing eight runs on 13 hits, and averaged a notable 96mph on his fastball.

Garcia, a native of Kapolei who is listed at 5’9″ is one of only 28 Hawaii-born players to pitch in the major leagues, has displayed consistent performance at the Triple-A level over the last two seasons. Across his most recent 70 innings, he maintained an impressive 2.59 ERA and collected 93 strikeouts.

“Pretty much. I’ve always had that, you know, bulldog mentality – to go out there and pitch like I’m seven feet tall, despite my stature,” Garcia said, revealing his fighting spirit. “Teams recognize that off-the-field stuff, that daily high-approach mindset. I’ve been blessed and grateful to keep playing this game, and we’ll see where it goes from here.”