Hawaii’s Rico Garcia and Kean Wong both claimed by San Francisco Giants

Hawaii’s Rico Garcia and Kean Wong are both headed to the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants announced the roster move on Monday, with Wing being claimed from the Angels and Garcia from the Rockies.

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 27: Starting pitcher Rico Garcia #46 of the Colorado Rockies delivers to home plate during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Coors Field on August 27, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Garcia is making his Major League debut. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Waiakea graduate Wong, spent the final month of the season with the Angels organizations after LA claimed him from the Rays. The 24-year-old went hitless in four plate appearances with a run scored in his only game with the team.

Wong, is the younger brother of Cardinals Gold Glove Award winning second baseman Kolten Wong, and was the Rays’ fourth-round pick back in the 2013 Draft. He made his MLB debut as a September call-up with Tampa Bay. Between his six games with the Rays and one game with the Angels, he went 3-for-18.

Wong spent most of the season with Tampa’s Triple-A Durham, where he was a All-Star, posting a .307 average with 10 homers, 29 doubles, six triples and six steals in 2019.

As for Garcia, the Saint Louis graduate and former Hawaii Pacific University standout, made his Major League debut this past season as well with Colorado, appearing in two games, recording two strikeouts in six innings. Earlier in the year, Garcia was a Double-A All-Star in Hartford, throwing 68 innings of 1.85 ERA ball with 11.5 K/9, 3.0 BB/9.