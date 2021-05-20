Hawaii’s Rich Chou ‘honored,’ ready for next chapter as North American VP of Wimp 2 Warrior

After an already illustrious career as an executive in the MMA world, Hawaii’s Rich Chou is ready for his next chapter in the sport.

Chou, the former matchmaker and vice president of talent relations for Bellator, is joining the Wimp 2 Warrior MMA program as its new vice president in North America.

Prior to Bellator, Chou was an executive for various successful MMA endeavors such as Rumble on the Rock, Pro Elite, Elite XC and Strikeforce.

Wimp 2 Warrior is an MMA training program coached by MMA coach John Kavanagh, the coach of Conor McGregor, arguably the most prominent fighter in the history of the sport. Chou recently returned from Montana, where filming for the next season of Wimp 2 Warrior was recently completed.

“I’m very, very happy and I’m honored,” Chou told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “This month has been very, very interesting. Being at home, watching these events while I start my new role as VP of North America for Wimp 2 Warrior.

“Just a very interesting time but the right time for me to make this move and this transition. Just a strong mix of personal and professional, things that have led me to this point. Really wanted to spend more time with my family. I wanted to travel less, that was a big thing for me. Wanted to be at home more. But at the same time, I also wanted to find a new challenge that I could take on with this new lifestyle that I wanted and I found it and went to Warrior.”