Hawaii’s reigning scout team MVP Jonah Laulu finds strength in following mother’s work ethic

For the third time in the last two weeks, the University of Hawaii football team loaded the buses and hit the road for training camp as the Rainbow Warriors held practice off-campus for a workout closed to the media.

The countdown to kickoff against Arizona is rapidly approaching just 18-days away where on of the names expected to become a house-hold name is redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jonah Laulu.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, the 2018 scout team defensive team most valuable player has been a camp standout, and according to the Las Vegas native, his motivation remains back on the ninth island where his hero, his mother Palolo drives number-99 with the work-ethic that she instilled along the way.

“Seeing your mom work two jobs, she gets to come home for like two hours in a day, and then she has to go back to work. That just, it like, it does something to you. It makes you feel like, dang, she’s really out here doing this for me?,” Laulu told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Palolo & Jonah Laulu

“It changes your mindset because when you’re young you don’t really understand what your parents are really doing for you, but once you really see that and you realize it and you actually think about it, it kind of makes you mature more.”

Having earned the respect of his teammates by pushing the first team offense as a scout teamer last season, Laulu says he’s now ready to fight for playing time in his redshirt freshman campaign. Confident in his abilities and comfortable with 30-pounds added in the offseason, Laulu is locked-in, and at his size he is well aware that post collegiate football opportunities will present themselves if he can make plays on the field.

“I’m trying to pay my mom back, I want her to relax and live the rest of her life easy,” said Laulu.

“She’s my lock screen on my phone. Every time I see her, it just motivates me to be better because I’m doing everything for my mom. I love her to death, I would do anything for her, and I just use her as inspiration to motivate me. She’s a hard working woman and I just owe everything to my mom. So I just try to motivate myself to be a better person every day.”

Laulu, counting down the days until he and his Warriors pay a visit to his mother in Las Vegas as UH will face UNLV on November 16, but first thing is first, Hawaii’s season opener against Arizona on August 24.