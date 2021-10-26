Hawaii’s Ray Cooper III makes weight ahead of Wednesday’s PFL Welterweight Championship

Hawaii’s Ray Cooper is sporting a new look and is looking for a new result when facing Magomed Magomedkerimov in Wednesday’s PFL welterweight championship in Hollywood, Florida.

The reigning PFL division champ is looking to avenge a 2018 title match loss to the Russian submission specialist.

Both fighters made weight for the 170-pound bout, with Cooper who had buzzed off his trademark long hair came in at 169.80pounds. Magomedkerimov who is 4-inches taller at 6-foot-1 weighed-in at 170lbs.

Headlining the card will be a PFL Women’s Lightweight Championship showdown between Kayla Harrison and Taylor Guardado.

Harrison tipped the scales at 153.8-pounds, as she tries to remain undefeated and become a two-time PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion. Guardado, the talented newcomer, came in at 154.4-pounds as she faces the biggest challenge of her young MMA career.

The main card is scheduled to start on Wednesday at 2pm HST on ESPN2.

ESPN2 Card

Women’s Lightweight Championship

Kayla Harrison (153.8) vs. Taylor Guardado (154.4)

Welterweight Championship

Ray Cooper III (169.8) vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov (170)

Women’s Lightweight Bout

Claressa Shields (155.8) vs. Abigail Montes (154.4)

Heavyweight Championship

Bruno Cappelozza (236.4) vs. Ante Delija (243)

Featherweight Championship

Movlid Khaybulaev (145) vs. Chris Wade (145)

ESPN+ Card

Light Heavyweight Championship

Antonio Carlos Jr. (204.4) vs. Marthin Hamlet (205)

PFL Lightweight Championship

Loik Radzhabov (155) vs. Raush Manfio (155)

Light Heavyweight Bout

Omari Akhmedov (203.6) vs. Jordan Young (206)

Women’s Lightweight Bout

Julia Budd (154.6) vs. Kaitlyn Young (155.6)

Lightweight Bout

Don Madge (155.6) vs. Nathan Williams (155.4)