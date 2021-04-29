Hawaii’s Ray Cooper III kicks off 2021 season with submission win over Jason Ponet at PFL 2

Ray Cooper III‘s quest towards a Professional Fighters League championship repeat got off to a roaring start on Thursday with a first-round submission victory over Jason Ponet at PFL 2 on Thursday.
The welterweight bout, which took place at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., ended with 3:37 remaining in the first round. Cooper did not throw a single strike and won after landing a takedown on Ponet, leading to the submission.
Cooper’s career record improves to 21-7-1, while Ponet drops to 20-12-1. With the submission win, Cooper is now in first place in the PFL welterweight standings with six points.
Thursday’s fight between Cooper and Ponet preceded the main event between Rory MacDonald and Curtis Millender.
Cooper’s next fight will take place on June 17 at 3 p.m. HST on ESPN2 against an opponent to be named. The bout will also take place at the Ocean Casino Resort.