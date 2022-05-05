Hawaii’s Ray Cooper III will begin his attempt at a third consecutive PFL welterweight championship this weekend in Texas.

Cooper (24-7-1), who won the PFL’s $1-million grand prize in back-to-back attempts will open the 2022 season against Carlos Leal Miranda in the PFL 3 co-main event on Friday at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Pearl City native is currently riding a six-fight winning streak with his most recent victory coming on October 27th in a third round KO of Magomed Magomedkerimov.

The PFL 3 card will begin with prelims on ESPN+ starting at 12:00 pm HST with the main card starting at 3:00 pm HST on ESPN2. Cooper is part of the main card as the co-main event.

PFL 3 CARD:

Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina, women’s lightweight

Ray Cooper III vs. Carlos Leal Miranda, welterweight

Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price, lightweight

Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper, welterweight

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino, welterweight

Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd, women’s lightweight

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin, welterweight

Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova, women’s lightweight

Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al Silawi, welterweight

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes, women’s lightweight

Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrova, women’s lightweight