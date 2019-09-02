Hawaii’s Rasmussen selected as Big West Volleyball Player of the Week, Wahine ranked 20th in latest poll

University of Hawaii women’s volleyball junior Jolie Rasmussen has been named the Big West Conference Player of the Week.

Rasmussen, making her UH debut was as a key cog in a pair of wins of nationally ranked opponents as UH went 3-0 and captured the Rainbow Wahine Classic Championship.

The Oregon transfer was named the Most Valuable Player of the Classic after amassing 57 kills, 17 digs and 13 total blocks in a 3-0 week, which included wins over No. 23 San Diego and No. 13 Washington.

The Rainbow Wahine was also selected 20th in the latest AVCA coaches poll. However, with voting ending before the end of Hawaii’s win over the Huskies, Washington came in four spots ahead of the Lady ‘Bows.

Hawai’i received 363 points and was one of three unranked teams last week to jump up into the poll this week along with Utah and Florida State.



For the Rainbow Wahine, it is the first time being ranked since the 2017 preseason poll. It also marks the first time under head coach Robyn Ah Mow that the team is in the Top 25 during the regular season.

Hawai‘i has a long history with the AVCA poll. They are ranked No. 5 in AVCA history for being ranked 501 total times. UH is also ranked at No. 5 as the ‘Bows were ranked at No. 1 48 times. Hawai‘i has been in the Top 10 366 times, tied for No. 4 with Penn State.

Rasmussen, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, totaled 19 kills in each of the three wins and hit .347 overall.

Her season debut against the Toreros featured .390 hitting with just three errors in 41 attempts. She added four digs and three blocks (two solo).

Rasmussen had 19 more kills with three digs and five blocks (three solo) in a five-set victory over St. John’s.

She concluded the tournament with her first career double-double, posting 19 kills and 10 digs to go along with an ace and five blocks in the four-set triumph over the Huskies.

Others nominated: Julia Crawford (Cal State Fullerton); Allison Martinez (Long Beach State); Mahalia White (UC Davis); Ashley Dittmann (UC Riverside); Lindsey Ruddins (UC Santa Barbara)

The Rainbow Wahine host their second of three tournaments this week with the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational. The tourney runs from September 5-8 with Army West Point, Sacramento State and Denver all coming to town.