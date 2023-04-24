University of Hawaii pitcher Randy Abshier was named the Big West Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

On Saturday, Abshier threw a shutout in a 2-0 victory over Long Beach State, allowing just two hits and a walk.

Abshier’s shutout was the first complete game by a UH pitcher during the Rich Hill era and first since May 2, 2021.

Abshier is the second UH pitcher to earn the award this season, as Harry Gustin was named the Big West Pitcher of the Week on March 27.