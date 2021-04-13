Hawaii’s Rado Parapunov selected as AVCA National Player of the Week for second time this season, fourth of his career

One day after earning Big West Player of the Week honors for the fourth time this season, University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball opposite hitter Rado Parapunov was selected as the AVCA Player of the Week for the second time this season and fourth time of his career.



The two-time AVCA first-team All-American led the Rainbow Warriors (13-0) to a two-match series sweep of CSUN last week in Northridge, California.

The Sofia, Bulgaria native averaged 4.57 kills, 1.71 digs, and 0.71 blocks per set in the two wins, which extended UH’s program-best road win streak to 15 and helped secure the Big West Conference regular season title.

Parapunov hit .362 for the series and had match-high in kills both nights (17 in the opener and 15 in the rematch).



Earlier this season, Parapunov received the national award after UH’s season-opening two-match sweep of UC Irvine in Irvine, Calif. In 2019, he became just the second player in program history to earn the award twice in the same season. With this week’s award, he also joins Costas Theocharidis as the only players to win multiple awards in two seasons.



The Warriors conclude the regular season this week with a two-match Big West series against UC Irvine at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Six seniors will be honored in the Senior Night ceremony on Saturday – Colton Cowell, Parapunov, Patrick Gasman, Gage Worsley, Jackson Van Eekeren, and James Anastassiades.