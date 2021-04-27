Hawaii’s Rado Parapunov named Big West men’s volleyball Player of the Year for second consecutive season

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball senior opposite Rado Parapunov was named the Big West Player of the Year on Tuesday.

It is Parapunov’s second consecutive season winning the honor. In 2021, the senior from Sofia, Bulgaria won Big West Player of the Week honors five times and led the conference in kills per set (4.41) and points per set (5.24) in leading the Rainbow Warriors to a 10-0 mark in regular season conference play.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Parapunov is Hawaii’s first-ever player to win Big West Player of the Year honors twice in a row.

The Rainbow Warriors fell in the semifinals of last week’s Big West Conference Tournament to UC San Diego. The tournament was eventually won by UC Santa Barbara.

Despite their shortcomings in the conference tournament, the ‘Bows (15-1) were still awarded the top seed in the NCAA Tournament and will take on the winner of the UCSB-Pepperdine quarterfinal matchup in the national semifinals on May 6 at 11 a.m. HST in Columbus, Ohio. Both semifinal matchups will be streamed on NCAA.com.

In addition to Parapunov’s Player of the Year honors, UC Santa Barbara head coach Rick McLaughlin was named Big West Coach of the year, while Long Beach State outside hitter Clarke Godbold was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year.