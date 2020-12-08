Hawaii’s Rachael Ostovich released by UFC

Rachael Ostovich reacts after losing a women’s flyweight mixed martial arts bout against Paige Vanzant at UFC Fight Night Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in New York. Vanzant stopped Ostovich in the second round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Hawaii’s Rachael Ostovich has been released by the UFC after losing three consecutive fights in the organization, according to a report from MMA Junkie.

Ostovich’s most recent fight was a third-round TKO loss to Gina Mazany in a women’s flyweight bout at UFC on ESPN 18 on Nov. 28. Before that, she hadn’t fought since Jan. 19, 2019 in a submission loss to Paige VanZant.

In January, Ostovich was suspended eight months after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Ostovich is 4-6 in her MMA career, including 1-3 in the UFC.