Hawaii’s Quintin Torres-Costa hoping to make most of Brewers big league camp invite

Hawaii’s Quintin Torres-Costa was on track to reach the major leagues for the Milwaukee Brewers, but those plans were derailed by Tommy John surgery and a global pandemic in 2020.

Heading into the 2021 season, Torres-Costa has earned another opportunity towards his big league goals, as the left-handed pitcher is one of 18 non-roster invitees to the Brewers’ major league spring training camp.



“I mean, it’s just an incredible experience first off for the Brewers letting me just be invited,” Torres-Costa told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I’ve been drafted with them since 2015 and kind of went up through their whole entire ranks and entire system. It’s just an honor to be invited to the big league camp and get the opportunity to show what I can do and how I can contribute to the team.”

Torres-Costa finished up a legendary high school career by pitching Waiakea to a HHSAA title in 2012. From there, he attended the University of Hawaii but had to redshirt his freshman season due to his first Tommy John surgery. Despite that, he emerged as the team’s star closer in 2015 and was selected in the 35th round of that year’s draft by the Brewers.

Since then, Torres-Costa has climbed the organizational ladder for Milwaukee, playing at nearly every level, including Triple-A where he’s currently listed.

Torres-Costa will join fellow Big Island native and Hawaii alum Kolten Wong at training camp with the Brew Crew.

Although the pandemic threw its share of curveballs, Torres-Costa was able to further his baseball passion by providing both virtual and in-person pitching lessons to kids. Doing so has helped him appreciate the situation he’s in and has provided extra motivation heading into 2021.



“I kind of stepped back and appreciated back then when I was like 10 or 11, realizing I wanted to become a professional baseball player, these are the same dreams that the kids that I work with have today and it’s kind of reinvigorated me to just, like, push that extra harder and make it and approach them that you can work hard and keep your head down and keep grinding, good things will happen. It takes time but if you put in the work, it’s gonna happen,” Torres-Costa said.