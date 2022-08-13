A pair of fighters from Hawaii notched impressive victories in consecutive bouts at UFC on ESPN 41 on Saturday night.

Up first was Kauai’s Josh Quinlan, who improved to 6-0 in his professional MMA career with a first-round knockout over Jason Witt.

The bout between Quinlan and Witt was a catchweight bout at 175 pounds. The two were originally meant to fight at 170 pounds last week but the fight was delayed due to a drug test by Quinlan.

In the very next fight, Kailua’s Tyson Nam scored a first-round knockout of his own against Ode’ Osbourne in a flyweight bout.

Saturday was Nam’s first fight since Jan. 20, 2021 and first victory since Sept. 19, 2020.

The UFC on ESPN 41 card ends with the main event between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz in a bantamweight bout.