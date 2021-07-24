Hawaii’s Punahele Soriano suffers first career loss at UFC on ESPN 27

Kahuku alumnus Punahele Soriano suffered the first loss of MMA career, dropping a unanimous decision to Brendan Allen at UFC on ESPN 27 at the Apex in Las Vegas.
The judges scored the middleweight fight 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 in favor of Allen.
Soriano drops to 8-1, while Allen improves to 17-4.
The fight was the first time Soriano went beyond the first round in an official UFC fight. It was Soriano’s first fight since a first-round TKO on Jan. 16 over Dusko Todorovic at Fight Island.
The bout between Soriano and Allen was the final fight of the preliminary card. The main card features a main event bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw.