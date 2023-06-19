Hawaii’s best prep football teams are set to take on some of the nation’s top squads in contests both in the islands and on the continent.

Among Hawaii teams, defending HHSAA Open Division champion Kahuku has the most notable stretch in its nonconference schedule with a gauntlet of the nation’s two best teams in consecutive weeks. The Red Raiders will play Mater Dei on Sept. 9 in California, followed by a home game against St. John Bosco on Nov. 16.

Defending HHSAA Open runner-up Punahou will host Millikan High School of Long Beach, Calif, on Aug. 18. The Buffanblu will also play California power Corona Centennial on Sept. 2 in a neutral site game in San Diego.

Meanwhile, 2019 Nevada state champion Liberty will host a pair of Hawaii teams in consecutive weeks, starting with Saint Louis on Aug. 25. then Campbell on Sept. 1.

Saint Louis will remain in the Las Vegas area for an entire week and will have another game against Desert Pines on Sept. 1, according to head coach Ron Lee.

Friday, Nov. 24 remains the target date for the HHSAA championship games in 2023, though it has yet to be confirmed.