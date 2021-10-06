Hawaii’s Olympic and WSL World Surfing Champion Carissa Moore given key to the City & County of Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a celebratory day for Hawaii’s Carissa Moore.

The Olympic gold medalist and world surfing champion received numerous honors on Tuesday as she was first honored at the Honolulu City Council for her incredible year of accomplishments. Then the Palolo Valley native was honored with the key to the City & County of Honolulu by Mayor Rick Blangiardi who proclaimed Oct. 6, Carissa Moore Day.

“I’ve felt this outpouring and overwhelming sense of love from my community,” said Moore. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without all that love, and I’m just really grateful to have a platform to hopefully make a positive impact and to share my passion and love with others, especially the next generation. It’s my hope that anyone that is young and chasing their dreams, that they know that anything is possible if they work hard and they put their heart and mind to it.”

Moore became the first women’s surfer to capture an gold medal in the sport’s debut at The Olympics in Japan this past July, and then in August the she won her fifth career WSL World Championship at the first ever Rip Curl WSL Final in San Clemente, California.

At age 29, Moore’s five titles only trails Australia’s Stephanie Gilmore and Layne Beachley who have seven.