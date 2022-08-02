As week two of training camp rolls on for the University of Hawaii football team, competition continues for positional playing time where on the defensive side of the ball one of the expected contributors on defense has certainly paid his dues.

Punahou graduate, senior defensive back Noa Kamana has spent the first six practices as a fixture on the first-team unit at safety where defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro looks to tap into aggressiveness at the position.

Kamana, is the first to tell you that he carries a boulder sized chip on his shoulder having had to take the Division III route out of high school before deciding to walk on at UH ahead of the 2019 season.

“Coming out of high school I had no offers. Whether I believed that I deserved an opportunity to go D-1 or not but going to D-3 just practicing with those guys, you see a lot of guys who even you think while practicing man, these guys deserve to be playing D1. Going into games and playing against other teams, I just felt like after that first year that I really could do more and I could represent my family better. Ultimately I decided to come home and luckily coach Rolo them after that first year, they gave me that shot to walk on and they believed in me.”

In his first season with the Rainbow Warriors, Kamana earned playing time in 10 games and made one start. Over the next two seasons he played sparingly, mostly on special teams. He admits to having been frustrated over the years but has no regrets, understanding that the challenges are what gives him confidence to breakthrough this season.

“It’s just being able to know your worth. I knew that I could play against better competition. I could compete with guys at this level and I think I’ve shown that the last four years and now being able to compete for first team reps over here on defense so that’s good,” said Kamana.

The Rainbow Warriors will continue training camp through August 9 before shifting to game plan preparations for their season opener against Vanderbilt on August 27. According to Kamana, the defense and his safety corps which feature the likes of Leonard Lee, Matagi Thompson, Nalu Emerson, Kalauna Makaula, and Meki Pei have been living up to the billing of being an attacking defense.

“When people come on August 27, I think people are going to see that we have a fast defense that is going to fly around and get after the ball. We’re going to challenge you through the air and we’re going to get after the quarterback and tackle the run game.”