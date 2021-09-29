Hawaii’s Nick Mardner added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List

University of Hawai’i wide receiver Nick Mardner was among eight receivers added to the 2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, which was announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award.



The eight receivers were the first addition to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.





Mardner, a junior from Mississauga, Ontario, leads the team in receiving yards (459), receiving touchdowns (3), and yards per catch (20.9). He has been quarterback Chevan Cordeiro’s favorite target in recent weeks with 19 catches for 424 yards in the last four games.



In last week’s win over New Mexico State, Mardner eclipsed 100-yards receiving for the second time in the last three games and for the third time in his career with 120 yards and a TD on four catches. He connected with Cordeiro for a career-long 74-yard scoring catch on the first play from scrimmage.



Mardner also had 110 yards on six catches and a touchdown against Oregon State and nearly reached the century mark against San Jose State (5 catches, 97 yards) and Portland State (4 catches, 97 yards).



In addition to Mardner, also added to the watch list were Jalen Cropper, Fresno State; Josh Downs, North Carolina; Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss; Trey McBride, Colorado State; Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky; Deven Thompkins, Utah State; and Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia.