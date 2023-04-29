Kauai native and Saint Louis alumnus Nick Herbig has found his first NFL home.

Herbig, who had a standout college career as a linebacker at the University of Wisconsin, was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers, joining his brother, Nate.

Herbig was selected with the 30th pick of the fourth round with the 132nd overall selection. He is the first player with Hawaii ties selected in the NFL Draft since former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald in 2020.

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft is set to conclude with rounds four to seven on Saturday.