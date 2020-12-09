Hawaii’s NFL players participate in ‘My Cause My Cleats’ campaign during Week 13 of NFL season

Week 13 of the NFL season presented NFL players an opportunity to participate in the ‘My Cause My Cleats’ campaign, the one week during the season where players are allowed to wear cleats of their choice regardless of color scheme during games without getting fined, so long that it represents a cause.

Seven players with Hawaii ties took part, with some representing causes that benefit those back in the islands.

Kahuku alum and Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman wore cleats that represented Ho’ola Na Pua, a local organization that works towards eliminating sex trafficking and providing care for children who are victims of it.

My Cause My cleats is a great opportunity to raise awareness and represent an organization or group of your choice✨…



~I am honored to dedicate my cleats to a homegrown organization called Ho’ōla Nā Pua. Join me in fighting against Sex trafficking! 💜#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/HqJMnUJ8sw — Alohi Gilman (@alohigilman) December 3, 2020

In Marcus Mariota’s first game suiting up for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, the Saint Louis alum wore cleats with a Hawaii Foodbank theme.

Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa chose to wear cleats honoring his Samoan heritage through the Tua Foundation. Back in June, he also established a $300,000 scholarship fund at Saint Louis.

Here are how players on 2020 NFL rosters with Hawaii ties performed on Week 13 of the season. For players that chose to participate in My Cause My Cleats, their organizations are listed in parenthesis:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu recorded four tackles in a 23-17 loss to the Washington Football Team on Monday. It was the first loss of the season for the 11-1 Steelers, who still hold the top seed in the AFC over the Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) by virtue of best win percentage in AFC games.

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was ruled inactive as the Cowboys lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-17.

DeForest Buckner (wore cleats representing kNot Today), defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): In his return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Buckner made his presence felt in a big way with four tackles and two sacks in a 26-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars (Saint Louis): Correa was ruled inactive with a hamstring injury prior to the team’s 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ka’imi Fairbairn (wore cleats representing Stomp Out Bullying), kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made both of his extra point attempts and went 2-for-3 in field goal tries in a 26-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington): A week after making his NFL debut, Fehoko played but did not record any statistics in a 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

Alohi Gilman (wore cleats representing Ho’ola Na Pua), safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman saw action at safety but not record any statistics in a 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill played but did not record any statistics in a 19-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig played but did not start in a 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp was active played against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football but didn’t record any statistics in a 22-16 win.

Marcus Mariota (wore cleats representing Hawaii Foobank), quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota was active and suited up for the first time this season, but he did not play in a 31-28 win over the New York Jets.

Hercules Mata’afa (wore cleats representing the Animal Humane Society), defensive tackle, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna): Mata’afa’s hot streak continued against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he registered three tackles, a quarterback hit and half a sack in a 27-24 win.

Netane Muti (wore clears representing the Second Wind Fund), guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was ruled inactive prior to the team’s 22-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rigoberto Sanchez (represented the National Alliance on Mental Health Indiana), punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez did not play due to surgery on a cancerous tumor.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard in a 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa completed 26 of his 37 passes for a career-high 296 yards and a touchdown in a 19-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. In six games this season (five starts), Tagovailoa has thrown a total of seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai had four tackles (three solo) in a 34-30 win over the Chicago Bears.

Injured reserve

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Trevor Davis, receiver, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Manti Te’o, linebacker, Chicago Bears (Punahou): Te’o was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing for COVID-19 on Monday.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)