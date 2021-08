Hawaii’s NFL players gear up for season after roster deadline

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on under center Michael Deiter #63 against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The deadline for NFL teams to narrow their regular season rosters down to 53 players passed at 10 a.m. HST on Tuesday.

A variety of players with Hawaii ties made their respective teams, while others were cut.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Below are the players with ties to the 50th state.

Players on 2021 NFL rosters with Hawaii ties:

Players who made the 53-made the active roster:

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis)

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku)

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou)

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou)

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku)

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Houston Texans (Kamehameha)

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis)

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis)

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua)

Sammis Reyes, tight end, Washington Football Team (University of Hawaii)

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii)

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii)

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis)

Players cut

Rico Bussey, receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers (University of Hawaii)

Trevor Davis, receiver, Atlanta Falcons (University of Hawaii)

Rojesterman Farris, cornerback, Green Bay Packers (University of Hawaii)

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii)

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive tackle, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna)

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii)

Free agents

Kamalei Correa, linebacker (Saint Louis)

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman (University of Hawaii)



Cole McDonald, quarterback (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterback (Pearl City)

Manti Te’o, linebacker (Punahou)

JoJo Ward, receiver (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Some of the players who were cut, particularly Kemp and Henderson, are expected to sign with practice squads soon.

Injured reserve

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)