Hawaii’s Nainoa Dung to face Izzy William on preliminary card of Bellator 256 in April

Looking to snap the first losing streak of his young career, Hawaii’s Nainoa Dung will make his return this April facing Izzy William at Bellator 256.

The lightweight bout will be held on the preliminary card of Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida 2 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on April 9.

Bellator officials confirmed to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello that contracts have been signed.

The Makaha native Dung started his professional career with three consecutive wins under the Bellator MMA banner but has since lost back-to-back fights. Most recently, he was stopped for the first time in his career via second round TKO by leg kicks to Charlie Campbell at Bellator 243 in August.

William (2-3), will be making his Bellator debut. The Ohio native most recently lost a decision to current undefeated UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt at BCM Promotions Fight Night 8 in February of 2020.

The Bellator 256 The prelims will be available live via the Bellator App & Bellator MMA YouTube Channel and Showtime Sports YouTube Channel.