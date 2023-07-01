Finals day at the World Surf League’s (WSL) Vivio Rio Pro in Brazil saw both of Hawaii’s world champions, Carissa Moore and John John Florence, eliminated in the semifinal round good for an equal third finish.

Moore, a five-time world champion, was defeated by Caitlin Simmers, while Florence, a two-time world champion, was ousted by Yago Dora. Both Simmers and Dora went on to be the eventual event winners.

Despite the setback, Moore remains at number one in the rankings and has already secured a spot in the WSL finals.

On the other hand, Florence now moves to sixth in the rankings and will have two more events to make it into the final five.

Next on the schedule is the Corona Open at J-Bay, starting on July 13.

VIVO Rio Pro Presented by Corona Women’s Final Results:

1- Caitlin Simmers (USA) 14.66

2 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 9.80



VIVO Rio Pro Presented by Corona Men’s Final Results:

1 – Yago Dora (BRA) 14.83

2 – Ethan Ewing (AUS) 10.83



VIVO Rio Pro Presented by Corona Women’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Tyler Wright (AUS) 13.73 DEF. Caroline Marks (USA) 10.50

HEAT 2: Caitlin Simmers (USA) 13.67 DEF. Carissa Moore (HAW) 9.56



VIVO Rio Pro Presented by Corona Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 15.50 DEF. Ryan Callinan (AUS) 12.00

HEAT 2: Yago Dora (BRA) 10.60 DEF. John John Florence (HAW) 6.50



VIVO Rio Pro Presented by Corona Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 13.83 DEF. Samuel Pupo (BRA) 9.40

HEAT 2: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 12.77 DEF. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 9.33

HEAT 3: Yago Dora (BRA) 14.00 DEF. Jadson Andre (BRA) 8.13

HEAT 4: John John Florence (HAW) 15.43 DEF. Barron Mamiya (HAW) 15.34



For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.