Hawaii’s Moana Jones Wong makes history by capturing Billabong Pro Pipeline as the wild card entrant takes over as number one in WSL World Championship Tour rankings

HALEIWA, HAWAII – FEBRUARY 6: Moana Jones Wong of Hawaii after winning the Final at the Billabong Pro Pipeline on February 6, 2022 in Haleiwa, Hawaii. (Photo by Tony Heff/World Surf League)

Hawaii’s Moana Jones Wong made surfing history on Sunday by winning the Billabong Pro Pipeline in an all-Hawaii Final against five-time World Champion Carissa Moore.

The first-ever full women’s event on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) at the iconic North Shore break culminated in fantastic fashion with Wong’s statement-making victory.

“I can’t believe it, I’m just losing it right now,” Wong said. “This is the best moment of my life and I’m so baffled. I never thought I was ever going to accomplish this. Carissa Moore is my favorite surfer and my hero, I always wanted to have a Final at Pipeline with her.”

HALEIWA, HAWAII – FEBRUARY 6: Moana Jones Wong of Hawaii surfs in the Final at the Billabong Pro Pipeline on February 6, 2022 in Haleiwa, Hawaii. (Photo by Brent Bielmann/World Surf League)

The 22-year-old local surfer that has committed her time to the Pipeline lineup has already proven herself at one of the most challenging waves in the world, and now has put the CT on alert with her performance in competition today.

A five-time finalist on the Qualifying Series at Pipeline, she won the HIC Pipe Pro last December and stepped up her game against the world’s best athletes to claim her first CT win. She is the first wildcard to do so since two-time World Champion Tyler Wright (AUS) in 2010 just up the road at Sunset Beach.

In the Final, Wong picked up right where she left off with two back-to-back rides on Banzai Pipeline to post an early lead of 12 points. The crowds erupted every time the local hero got up to her feet and as she made every wave she paddled for in the opening half, the momentum seemed to be on her side. Another successful ride on at Pipeline pushed the requirement for Moore further up and the World Champion was against the ropes with 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

As time ran out, Wong got a final opportunity when she started super deep, counter-peak on a left, and got a clean exit for a 7.67 (out of a possible 10) and a victory lap on home turf as Moore admitted defeat and congratulated her opponent.

Now sitting as World No. 1, Wong will also receive a wildcard slot into the next stop on the 2022 Championship Tour, the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, which opens next week.

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Final Results:

1 – Moana Jones Wong (HAW) 14.34

2 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 3.73

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Semifinals Results:

HEAT 1: Moana Jones Wong (HAW) 14.00 def. Tyler Wright (AUS) 9.76

The 2022 Championship Tour Continues in Hawaii

The holding period for the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach presented by SHISEIDO, the second stop of the 2022 Championship Tour, runs from February 11 to February 23, 2022. The competition will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the free WSL app, and the WSL’s YouTube channel. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners. For fans watching in Brazil, coverage of the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach presented by SHISEIDO Quarterfinals and beyond will continue exclusively on WorldSurfLeague.com and SporTV.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.