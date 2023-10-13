In 16 years as a pitcher in the Major Leagues, ‘Iolani alumnus and Ewa Beach native Mike Fetters never made it to a World Series.

As the bullpen coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Fetters is just four games away from the Fall Classic.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Fetters, who played collegiately at Pepperdine, was picked with the 27th overall selection of the 1986 MLB Draft by the California Angels. He played for nine different teams in his career, getting as far as the 2002 NLDS as a relief pitcher for the Diamondbacks. In 2003, he was a member of the Minnesota Twins, who were eliminated in the ALDS, although he did not appear due to injury.

#Hawaii baseball legend, Diamondbacks bullpen coach Mike Fetters is headed to NLCS as Arizona completes sweep of the Dodgers ▪️ LA loss ends the 10th MLB season of Hilo's Kolten Wong #MLBHawaii pic.twitter.com/IzXriS8ZzK — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) October 12, 2023

Fetters closed his MLB career with the Diamondbacks in 2004 before joining the coaching staff in 2012. He has been their bullpen coach since 2019.

In the 2023 MLB Postseason, no players with Hawaii ties remain after Kauai’s Kirby Yates and Hawaii’s Kolten Wong were both eliminated.

The 2023 NLDS between the Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies begins at 2:07 p.m. HST on Monday. Meanwhile, the ALCS begins on Sunday, with the Texas Rangers taking on the Houston Astros.