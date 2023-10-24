Hawaii’s Mike Fetters is headed to the World Series.

The bullpen coach for the Diamondbacks helped guide Arizona to a 4-2 game seven win over the Phillies to win the National League Championship series on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

In the clinching victory, Arizona’s relief pitchers threw five scoreless innings and over the last two games which were both elimination games for the Diamondbacks, the bullpen has posted nine scoreless frames.

The Diamondbacks now advance to face the Texas Rangers in the World Series.

This achievement marks Fetters’ first pennant win in his professional baseball career, both as a player and a coach.

Game one of the best of seven World Series is scheduled for this Friday at 2 p.m. Hawaii time on KHON2.