Michelle Wie West is taking a step back from her illustrious golf career.

On Thursday, the Honolulu native and 2007 Punahou alumna announced on her personal Instagram account that she will no longer be competing on the LPGA Tour on a full-time basis.

In an interview with Golfweek, Wie West says she plans to compete in U.S. Women’s Open, which runs from June 2-5 in Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Wie West, who graduated from Stanford, told Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols that she is not retiring from golf. Rather, she is taking time away from the sport to allow herself more time to be a mother, as well as investing more of her time towards her passions of “awareness around sustainability, equal pay, maternity and postpartum,” according to Nichols.

Following the U.S. Women’s Open, Wie will step away from the tour. From there, the only event she plans to play in for now is the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, which will take place from July 5-9, 2023 at the iconic Pebble Beach course in Monterey Country, Calif.

Wie West will go down as one of the most influential golfers of her generation, a journey that started as a child prodigy in the early 2000s.