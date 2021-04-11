Hawaii’s Michelle Wie West to miss 2021 LOTTE Championship

RANCHO MIRAGE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: Michelle Wie West tees off on the 11th hole during round one of the ANA Inspiration at the Dinah Shore course at Mission Hills Country Club on April 01, 2021 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

5-time LPGA winner Michelle Wie West announced on social media that she will not be making the trip home to compete in this week’s LOTTE Championship.

The Punahou graduate won her hometown event back in 2014. She is coming off two missed cuts since making her LPGA return at KIA Classic.

Sunday is the local qualifier for the LOTTE at Kapolei Golf Club. There are eight players representing Hawai’i and three amateurs, including Punahou senior, Karissa Kirby.

Round one begins on Wednesday with the final round played on Saturday. As usual, The tournament is moved up a day from the tradition Thursday-Sunday format. The field includes back-to-back defending champion, Brooke Henderson, and the Korda sisters.