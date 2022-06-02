Hawaii’s Michelle Wie West shot a 2-over 73 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Wie West announced on May 26 that she would be stepping away from full-time professional golf, starting after the U.S. Open.

Wie West will tee off on Friday at 2:21 a.m. HST. She’s currently a stroke below the projected cut line of +1.

A total of five players with Hawaii ties are competing in the Open. Along with Wie West, the field also contains Punahou alums Allisen Corpuz, Mariel Galdiano and Karissa Kilby, as well as Waiakea alumna Britney Yada.

Corpuz is currently in a tie for eighth at 2-under 69, Galdiano is tied for 111th at 4-over 75, Kilby is tied for 133rd at 6-over 77, while Yada is in a tie for 86th at 3-over 74.