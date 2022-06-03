Hawaii’s Michelle Wie West missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open on Friday at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Wie West shot a 3-over 74 in Friday’s second round to shoot 5-over through the first two rounds, missing the cut line by two strokes.

Friday was Wie West’s final tournament as a full-time professional golfer. The next tournament she is set to play is next year’s U.S. Women’s Open.

Other Hawaii golfers who also missed the cut on Friday were Punahou’s Mariel Galdiano (+6) and Karissa Kilby (+13), as well as Waiakea alum Britney Yada (+5).

Punahou alumna Allisen Corpuz was the only golfer with Hawaii ties to make the cut with a +1 through two rounds. She will tee off on Friday at 3:42 a.m. HST.