Hawaii’s McKenzie Milton ‘ready’ for next chapter in his inspiring story as he prepares to make the move to Florida State and beyond

Just over two years after suffering a gruesome leg injury that halted his college football playing career, Mililani graduate McKenzie Milton is preparing for the next chapter in his inspiring story.

Milton, who has battled back from a dislocated right knee, ligament, nerve, and artery damage, announced two weeks ago that he would be transferring from UCF to Florida State for his senior season of 2021.

Milton was a three-year starter for the Knights and led the team to a perfect 13-0 season in 2017 but spent the last two seasons mentoring fellow former Trojan Dillon Gabriel who has since taken over as the Knights quarterback while rehabbing himself back to the field.

Today, the former KHON2 Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award winner as prep offensive player of the year in 2014 is working out on O”ahu with longtime trainers Kevin Chang, Kenny Patton, and Joel Lane. The grind that got him to this point was a valuable learning lesson that he can always trust his competitive spirit.

“I think it just confirmed what I thought. From the moment I got hurt, I thought that I’d be able to come back and play again. I’m on that track and I know it wasn’t just by me. I know that there was a lot of prayers that came my way,” Milton told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “Just learning patience throughout this whole process. Not being on the football field for that long was tough but I’m just grateful for that and I’m fired up to be a Seminole. Our first game is against Notre Dame so I’m really excited about that.”

Milton, will head off to North Florida next week in preparation for spring training camp and a run in the Atlantic Coast Conference with the Seminoles. Obviously, the goals remain the same as whether he was at Mililani or UCF to win as many games and provide those programs with championships as he accomplished both of this missions, but bigger picture when asked what the priority was for 2021, Milton made it clear that his focus is as much off the field as it is on.

“Shoot, just honestly become a better person day in and day out. If I can be a motivation to kids, that’s great, but for me, I’ve had ups and downs throughout college from my freshman year so it’s just not just these past two years that have been up and down. So, I know that everyday is a challenge to be better than I was yesterday, just as a player and as a person. So, I feel like that’s what it’s all about and ultimately in 2021 football is one thing but one day that’s going to end so it’s about the kind of character that you have, so that’s what it’s all about.”

With the way his college career was going as a two-time AAC player of the year, finishing in the top ten in the Heisman Tropy race as a junior in 2018, Milton was expecting to have an opportunity to be part of the 2020 NFL Draft process alongside fellow Hawaii natives Tua Tagovailoa, Bradlee Anae, Alohi Gilman, and Netane Muti. However, instead he was rehabbing his injuries in hopes of one day playing football again. Months later, and Milton’s dream chasing is nowhere near being finished.

“I do believe that I’ll play in the NFL and I got to go prove it though. I got to go earn it out there week in and week out this upcoming year. That’s what I’m ultimately working for. That’s the end goal football playing wise, but right now I can only control what I can do today, so I’m not going to get too far ahead of myself or anything like that. Just control today and stack another day tomorrow and then I feel like that’s how I’ve always kind of approached it and I feel like that’s the best way to do that. Have your end goals in mind and stacking it day after day. I feel like when that time comes I’ll be ready and I’m excited for when that day does come.”